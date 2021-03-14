New Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV Spot Needs "All Hands On Deck"

✖

Now under a week from release, the marketing machine for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is pumping whatever collateral it can in the days leading up to the show's release. Just this week, fans received character posters for the four main characters involved in the series. Now, an onslaught of television spots have started to surface. In one shared to the official Marvel Studios Instagram account Friday, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stans) realize they might be in over their head.

Wilson even goes the length to say those they're fighting — characters which appear to be a new spin on iconic Captain America baddie Flag-Smasher — are an "all hands on deck" scenario. See the spot for yourself below.

Even though the Flag-Smashers look to be very human, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland used the show's press tour this week to tease the fact the series' titular duo could even come across non-human threats.

“Well, like with anything you have you cherry-pick how much time you’re going to spend with them," Skogland told The Direct. "I think also villains in general have a big concept behind them. What I do love is that in all of the cases we’re able to spend a little bit more time with them and get to know them and understand them a bit better.”

She added, “So as humans, or not humans as the case may be, whatever, we understand their motives a bit more. That makes for nuanced, and I’d like to say trickier grey zones. No one’s all bad, but no one’s all good. So it’s the exploration of where that takes you.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

