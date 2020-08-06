New Mutants Video Highlights Magik

there's a reason people believe in magik. meet illyana rasputin. pic.twitter.com/XxgdHmyeiE — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) August 6, 2020

The New Mutants is currently slated to hit theaters on August 28th, with the film's promotional campaign hoping to build excitement for the long-delayed adventure by releasing an all-new video focusing on Anya Taylor-Joy's Magik, as seen above. While the film takes place within the mythology of previous X-Men films, the spinoff shifts focus to an all-new group of characters, with the above video helping prepare fans for what to expect from Magik. While the film is slated for an August 28th release, the coronavirus pandemic seeing movie theaters around the world earn closures has some fans thinking The New Mutants could be delayed again.

In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the Marvel comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

The first trailer for the new film debuted in the fall of 2017 and touted an April 2018 release date. The film was first delayed due to X-Men: Dark Phoenix being delayed, only to earn more delays when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. The New Mutants was delayed yet again earlier this year when the pandemic saw theaters around the world shutter their doors indefinitely, though select countries have been able to contain the virus to an effective enough degree that theaters have begun to resume operations.

Marking the final entry into 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise, fans are looking forward to the adventure, but the numerous delays have turned its release into a running joke. The film's cast, crew, and marketing campaign have even been poking fun at its delays, with a Comic-Con trailer touting its August 28th release date, while also including a joke noting "fingers crossed."

Stay tuned for details on The New Mutants before its planned August 28th release.

