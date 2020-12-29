Spider-Man Fans Aren't Sure What to Think About Character's New Suit
Spider-Man has a new suit, and the internet is heated. Tuesday morning, Marvel revealed the white suit will debut next March in the midst of Nick Spencer's run on The Amazing Spider-Man. This is the first new suit introduced in the title since Spencer took over the book a few years ago, and is a stark contrast to anything we've seen before.
Using white as a base, the suit has the usual blue sides and pants. He's then got white boots and a white mask as the entire suit is outlined with a glowing yellow accent color — the suit also happens to come with glowing yellow eyes. Suffice the say, the internet's pretty divided over the matter. A substantial amount of people dislike the change from Spidey's classic scarlet and blue look, while others applaud the team for taking a massive change under their wing.
Spider-Man swings into 2021 with a new suit! 🕸️
Discover the mystery behind this top-secret costume in March 2021: https://t.co/ObUzU82ne7 pic.twitter.com/5Sd4OdV5ZH— Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) December 29, 2020
Needs More Scarlet
me: new spider-man costume
brain: you know what we think about that
me: hoodie scarlet spider is still the best one
brain: that's right— Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) December 29, 2020
Just You Wait
Watch I'm calling it now, people don't like the new Spider-Man costume now. But once they put it in Spider-Man 2 game as a suit to use, most people are gonna use it for photo mode. Also too most of yall act like this is permanen. tThis is comics, things always change lol— Spidey96 (@Spidey96_) December 29, 2020
Doubt It'll Stick
This is apparently the new Spider-Man costume. I doubt it’ll last too long though.— Brody Cole (@SpoonfulofBrody) December 29, 2020
Interesting
The new Spider-Man costume looks interesting. I have mixed feelings on it, but I know it's not permanent. Hopefully they tell a cool story in the comic book using the new suit. pic.twitter.com/FEIbGxl7hN— Sunbreaker (@SunbreakerEnter) December 29, 2020
Personal Attack
I LOVE the new Spider-Man costume and will take any criticism of it as a personal attack on me and my family.— Holiday KevFun Newburn (@KevinNewburn) December 29, 2020
Why More?
I know this is hard for comic book creators to understand but there has never been a need for so much as a second spider-man costume. the first one was absolutely perfect. it has never needed to be changed in the slightest. https://t.co/7IQfriGlVU— StartSteveStenstrom (@strtkylortz) December 29, 2020
It's Fine
Spider-Man gets a new costume in Amazing Spider-Man #61 and... fine. It’s fine. pic.twitter.com/K0eqgjF5On— Amazing Spider-Talk (@SupSpiderTalk) December 29, 2020
Spidey's new suit debuts in The Amazing Spider-Man #62 March 2021.
What do you think about the new look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!