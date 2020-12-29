Spider-Man Fans Aren't Sure What to Think About Character's New Suit

By Adam Barnhardt

Spider-Man has a new suit, and the internet is heated. Tuesday morning, Marvel revealed the white suit will debut next March in the midst of Nick Spencer's run on The Amazing Spider-Man. This is the first new suit introduced in the title since Spencer took over the book a few years ago, and is a stark contrast to anything we've seen before.

Using white as a base, the suit has the usual blue sides and pants. He's then got white boots and a white mask as the entire suit is outlined with a glowing yellow accent color — the suit also happens to come with glowing yellow eyes. Suffice the say, the internet's pretty divided over the matter. A substantial amount of people dislike the change from Spidey's classic scarlet and blue look, while others applaud the team for taking a massive change under their wing.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone's saying!

Spidey's new suit debuts in The Amazing Spider-Man #62 March 2021.

What do you think about the new look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

