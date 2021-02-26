New WandaVision Poster Flips the Avengers' Journey Through TV History

✖

The penultimate episode of WandaVision hits Disney+ tomorrow, but the streaming service is still treating fans to some awesome new posters. Artist Matt Ferguson took to Twitter today to share a new poster he created for Marvel UK, which pays homage to classic television, which has been a huge part of WandaVision's journey.

"I had the distinct pleasure of making this official #WandaVision poster for @DisneyPlusUK

& @MarvelUK. It was so much fun making this art earlier in the year & I’m really happy it’s out there! Fancy getting your hands on one? Keep your eyes peeled for your chance to win," Ferguson tweeted. You can check out the sweet poster design below:

Six out of seven of the WandaVision episodes we have seen so far have all been tributes to classic sitcoms ranging from the 1950s to the 2010s, but it's likely we are nearing the end of the homage and entering into full-blown Marvel territory. In fact, Paul Bettany (Vision) previously teased in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the light-hearted sitcom world won't last.

"Yes, initially, it really was [relieving], but it’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that way," Bettany explained. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

Bettany also recently teased that a big cameo is still to come. In an interview with Esquire published on February 18th, Bettany ruled out Evan Peters' appearance as Quicksilver as the surprise star he previously teased was coming.

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany says when reacting to fan theories. "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+ with the final two episodes being released tomorrow and next Friday.