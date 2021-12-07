No New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer After All According To Ratings Board

Talk of a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing prior to the film’s official premiere appears to have been premature, according to the British Board of Film Classification. It was only a day ago that word started to leak that a third Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer would feature all-new scenes. The prevailing thought was this trailer would officially reveal the returns of Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. But now the ratings board has clarified this isn’t a new trailer, but instead an error on its website.

The BBFC Twitter account replied to a tweet hyping the release of the No Way Home trailer for December 15th. “Hi there, this is a trailer that has already been released for Screen X. The release date on the website is the release date for the film and not the trailer. We are updating our website to reflect this,” The BBFC account said. The confusion comes from the listed trailer date of December 15th, which is actually the date of No Way Home‘s release in the United Kingdom. This is also two days before the movie makes its way into U.S. theaters.

Hi there, this is a trailer that has already been released for Screen X. The release date on the website is the release date for the film and not the trailer. We are updating our website to reflect this. — BBFC (@BBFC) December 7, 2021

Even without a new trailer, there will be a heightened buzz for Spider-Man: No Way Home on the 15th, since U.K. fans will get an early look at the film. Spoilers will surely make their way online, meaning fans will have to strategically navigate their social media platforms to avoid discussions. If Maguire and Garfield are indeed in No Way Home, Sony will have to decide if it wants to be the one to spoil the surprise, or to leave it up to fans how best they want to find out the information.

Sony and Marvel execs, along with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home have been busy promoting the next installment in Tom Holland’s web-slinging adventures. While he isn’t clear on his Spider-Man future, Holland has endorsed seeing the franchise diversify with the likes of Marvel characters Miles Morales, Silk, and Jackpot.

“I’d like to see Miles, I’d like to see Silk. I think you could do a really cool Jackpot movie,” Holland told Extra. Zendaya then said Holland could follow in Robert Downey Jr.’s footsteps by having Peter Parker mentor the next generation of Spider-Man heroes. “Yeah, it would be awesome. It would be amazing,” he replied.

