Tom Holland Wants To See Miles Morales, Silk And Jackpot Spider-Man Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland reveals he’d like to see a host of characters, including Miles Morales, Silk, and Jackpot, star in their own Spider-Man movies. As Sony Pictures continues to explore the Spider-Verse, with films headlined by antiheroes like Venom, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter, the closer fans get to seeing Miles Morales, Silk, and Jackpot on the big screen. After Sony producer Amy Pascal stated another Spider-Man trilogy is in the works — which was quickly rebuffed not long afterward — the possibilities seem endless. If Holland had his way, all three Spidey heroes would join him in cinematic adventures.

Holland was asked what the future of Spider-Man looks like by Extra‘s Cheslie Kryst. He referenced another interview where he said if he’s still playing Spider-Man when he’s 30-years-old, then he’s done something wrong. Holland clarified that statement, detailing how he meant that if he’s still Spider-Man at 30, it means he took an opportunity away from another Marvel character to get the spotlight, which could diversify the franchise. When Kryst followed up by asking Zendaya if she could ever be Spider-Man, it led to the actor mentioning Miles Morales.

“I’d like to see Miles, I’d like to see Silk. I think you could do a really cool Jackpot movie,” Holland said. Zendaya then said Holland could follow in Robert Downey Jr.’s footsteps by having Peter Parker mentor the next generation of Spider-Man heroes. “Yeah, it would be awesome. It would be amazing,” he replied.

Fans have gotten to witness Miles Morales in the award-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures Animation recently released the first teaser trailer for its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One, reuniting miles with Gwen Stacy for a multiversal adventure. Miles is also a video game star, headlining the PlayStation 4|5 game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The only other place fans need to see the young Spider-Man is in a live-action project.

Silk (Cindy Moon) is the focus of a live-action series from Sony Pictures TV, with filming projected to wrap up in early 2022. The series is reported to find a home at Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. As for Jackpot, Marc Guggenheim has reportedly been tapped to helm the Sony film starring the somewhat obscure Spidey character.

