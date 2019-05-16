North Carolina Movie Theater Features Touching Mural Tribute to Marvel Legend Stan Lee

Avengers: Endgame is officially playing in theaters everywhere, and one theater in Greensboro, North Carolina did something extra special to commemorate the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a photo shared to the r/Marvel subreddit, Red Cinema created a giant mural in Stan Lee’s honor. The comics legend died last year, and his fans and collaborators have continued to pay tribute to him in various ways.

“A local theater painted this Stan Lee mural to honor the Marvel Legend,” u/Tarheelrad wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, praising the mural.

“Definitely one of the coolest murals I’ve seen. The sides of the building had some of the Marvel characters as well. Pretty cool way to honor a legend and decorate the theater,” u/TheJOakley wrote.

“They also have a really, really nice mural of Blade Runner and a Marvel/DC mural. Greensboro is a really artistic city,” u/Wselfwulf_Derp added.

Since Lee’s passing in November, we’ve already seen a touching, voice cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in which he presents our main hero, Miles Morales, with his very own Spider-Man costume. Captain Marvel, however, was the first official live-action MCU cameo from Lee since he died. This was especially touching since Lee portrayed himself.

It’s nice that Lee is getting such special treatment during the release of Avengers: Endgame as it’s expected to be his final cameo in the franchise. There have been various rumors that he will be showing up one more time in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Avengers: Endgame is believed to be his final bow.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.