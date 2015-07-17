Marvel Fans Celebrate Paul Rudd's Birthday
Today is Paul Rudd's birthday. The infamously ageless actor turns 52 today, and fans -- particularly fans of his work for Marvel Studios -- are turning up on social media to celebrate. Fans are again noting how the Ant-Man start looks the same as he did when he appeared in Clueless in 1995 and sharing the fan-favorite gif and Rudd and Ant-Man co-star Michael Douglass jamming about ants. But that's not all that they're saying. We've collected some of those online well-wishes for Rudd's birthday here for you to enjoy. Take a look at the posts from fans that we've included below.
Rudd will reprise his role as Ant-Man in the upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In August, Rudd discussed what drew him towards playing Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"I'm very, very proud of Ant-Man. I love the character," Rudd told The Ringer. "When I first learned about Ant-Man, I thought, 'What a weird, interesting, funny ability.' He shrinks and can talk to ants
"I liked that it was a regular guy that seemed to be thrown into this extraordinary world and had to try, and continues to try, to adapt to it all. And that his struggles are real, and they're human struggles, and it was funny, and it was cool to be a part of such elite company, for sure.".
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters in 2022. Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp are streaming now on Disney+.
Ageless
Idk what Paul Rudd has been doing all these years but he hasn’t aged since Clueless https://t.co/5p45ZA9eFK— Tropical Storm Patrol (@thedebster24) April 6, 2021
Sharing
I LOVE YOU PAUL RUDD AND I’M SO GLAD WE SHARE BIRTHDAYS https://t.co/41AhgUqIqN— mari ⩆ 10! (@kiszkanose) April 6, 2021
The Cutest
paul rudd, the cutest human being on earth. pic.twitter.com/88nnIWVodQ— zahra (@breathinforu) April 6, 2021
King
bringing this back in honor of the king paul rudd’s birthday today pic.twitter.com/n0sIZ2eWHU— brittany | x-men breakdown era (@liketobeparker) April 6, 2021
Immortal
Happy birthday Paul Rudd the immortal— clares ☂︎ tfatws era (@agentbeskarjoji) April 6, 2021
A Holiday
Can we make Paul Rudd's birthday a national holiday? https://t.co/uEsyGV5EKt— ✊🏾Raine😷✌🏾 (@GryphonsRain) April 6, 2021
Adorable
Happy birthday to the never aging, always adorable Paul Rudd! And this pic reminds me that I need to check out "I Love You Man" again soon. One of my faves of his. https://t.co/VLMavHhz3D— Lisa E (@eleid) April 6, 2021
How Old?
paul rudd and i are both 28 today, happy birthday paul! pic.twitter.com/zncUooeswv— 𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖓 (@erinbakara) April 6, 2021
Important
in honor of paul rudd’s birthday, it’s time for me to bring back the most influential piece of media known to man pic.twitter.com/gl4S8VqcvI— tomorrow is dottie day (@valsmantis) April 6, 2021
Eternal
Eternal beauty...
Happy Birthday Paul Rudd..
❤️🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/zMaqpP8U1o— सुमी 🦋 (@_beyondstars_) April 6, 2021