Marvel Fans Celebrate Paul Rudd's Birthday

Today is Paul Rudd's birthday. The infamously ageless actor turns 52 today, and fans -- particularly fans of his work for Marvel Studios -- are turning up on social media to celebrate. Fans are again noting how the Ant-Man start looks the same as he did when he appeared in Clueless in 1995 and sharing the fan-favorite gif and Rudd and Ant-Man co-star Michael Douglass jamming about ants. But that's not all that they're saying. We've collected some of those online well-wishes for Rudd's birthday here for you to enjoy. Take a look at the posts from fans that we've included below.

Rudd will reprise his role as Ant-Man in the upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In August, Rudd discussed what drew him towards playing Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'm very, very proud of Ant-Man. I love the character," Rudd told The Ringer. "When I first learned about Ant-Man, I thought, 'What a weird, interesting, funny ability.' He shrinks and can talk to ants

"I liked that it was a regular guy that seemed to be thrown into this extraordinary world and had to try, and continues to try, to adapt to it all. And that his struggles are real, and they're human struggles, and it was funny, and it was cool to be a part of such elite company, for sure.".

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters in 2022. Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp are streaming now on Disney+.