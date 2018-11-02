Marvel Star Paul Rudd Dresses as Weird Al for Halloween

Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers 4 star Paul Rudd was one of many celebrities to come up with an eye-catching costume concept for Halloween this year: check out what Rudd looked like when he tried to imitate the great imitator himself: Weird All Yankovic!

View this post on Instagram Honorable mention to Paul Rudd. Better luck next year, Paul! A post shared by Al Yankovic (@alfredyankovic) on Nov 1, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

Rudd does a pretty spot-on version of Weird Al circa the 1990s – as anyone who was once addicted to the tunes of his classic Off the Deep End album can probably attest. What makes this particular example of celebrity Halloween costuming especially fun is that the Instagram post about it comes from Weird Al himself!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In true Weird Al fashion, Yankovic can’t help but put a humorous spin on it by giving Rudd the “Honorable Mention” title for his costume. If you want to see who Weird Al considered to be the true winners of the Halloween costume 2018 competition, see below:

So basically, if you’ve ever wondered what would happen if two charming funny men were to collide in some kind of meta-mirroring situation: you now have your answer.

Weird Al continues to make humorous brands of music, and is setting out to go on tour this month, with his “Strings Attached” rock comedy symphony experience. Yankovic has remained both prolific with his music and culturally relevant as a pop-culture figure longer than most musicians can ever hope – and if you don’t believe that, take a look above at the small sampling of both celebrity and everyday people still dressing up like Weird Al on Halloween.

As for Rudd: He’s just completed another successful run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp, which pulled in $622M at the worldwide box office this summer. However, that film left Rudd’s Ant-Man in a dire situation, stranded in the mysterious Quantum Realm after his companions monitoring things in the real world were vaporized in Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap.

Rudd is now poised to make a return in the upcoming Avengers 4, and there’s been increasing rumor that his Ant-Man character could have major role to play in the film.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.