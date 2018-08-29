Marvel Artist Reveals New Design for Classic X-Men Character

One longtime Marvel X-Men character is going back to his roots with a redesign for a new, upcoming X-Men limited series.

Rictor will be appearing in the upcoming Shatterstar miniseries. Artist Carlos Villa revealed Rictor’s new look, which is a throwback to Rictor’s original look as a young punk rocker.

Take a look below.

Rictor’s design for our new #Shatterstar series starting in October 2018.

Punk rock roots are back. pic.twitter.com/YNTxxCHxmy — C.F. Villa (@Cfvillaart) August 28, 2018

In the Twitter thread beneath the image, Villa also teases that Shatterstar may be getting a new look as well.

Villa is teaming with writer Tim Seeley on Shatterstar. When the series was announced, Seeley described it as Shatterstar trying to put his life back together.

“When the life he built crumbles, Shatterstar is forced to ask himself if he truly ever gave up the gladiator ring,” Seeley said. “The series will be part John Wick, a dash of Will Eisner’s A Contract with God, and infused with lots of lots of interdimensional X-Men Super Hero mythos…I really stuck close to the Fabian Nicieza, Rob Liefeld stuff—especially those last few issues of New Mutants where you can see the purest form of this guy. I also really leaned on the Longshot limited series by Ann Nocenti and Art Adams, as well as the ‘Shattershot’ storyline from the old X-Men annuals.”

If Shatterstar is putting his life back together, it makes sense that Rictor is somehow involved. The two of them have had a romantic relationship for some time. It began what fans felt was subtext during their time together on X-Force. Later, Peter David made the relationship canon during his second run on X-Factor.

More recently, Rictor and Shatterstar have fallen into the “it’s complicated” relationship status. They seemed to grow apart after getting bored with each other only to eventually come back together. What the exact nature of their relationship will be in Shatterstar remains to be seen.

What do you think of Rictor’s new look? Are you excited for Shatterstar? Let us know in the comments!

Shatterstar #1 goes on sale Oct. 3rd.

Shatterstar #1 (of 5)

AUG180898

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Carlos Villa, Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Yasmine Putri

A gladiator, a warrior, a hero…the man called Shatterstar has been many things, but one thing he’s always been is deadly. He’s not a man you want to cross or you’ll learn that fact all too well. Walk back into the darkness with Shatterstar.

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 03, 2018

SRP: $3.99