Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool Takes Shots at DC in Christmas Video With Lynda Carter

Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter are bringing Deadpool and Wonder Woman together to help sick kids. While it’s unusual to see Marvel and DC characters interacting, there’s a very good reason for it. The SickKids Foundation, aka The Hospital for Sick Children, has Reynolds back for a sixth outing to help raise money for sick kids, and this time he’s bringing Carter’s Wonder Woman and Kidpool along with the Merc With a Mouth for some holiday cheer. Deadpool & Wolverine saw Reynolds return as Wade Wilson, with his daughter Inez Reynolds portraying Kidpool.

“Benevolence is thirsty work,” Deadpool says as the charity video opens. Kidpool then asks where they are heading next, with Deadpool replying, “Well, I thought we’d eliminate sick kids.” Kidpool understandably takes this the wrong way, so Deadpool reassures her that they’re only eliminating the sickness by encouraging people to donate. But to do that they’ll need help, and since they’re R-rated, that means it’s a job for Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman.

Lights fill the screen and Lynda Carter appears. “Aren’t you a wonderful woman,” Deadpool says while turning to look at the camera in a typical Fourth Wall-breaking moment. “We’re going to help eliminate sick kids by raising money for SickKids Hospital.” Deadpool and Kidpool suggest Carter can help by “doing the thing,” which is a reference to her signature Wonder Woman twirl. When she stops Carter finds herself dressed in a sweater that looks like gift wrap. “Who did this?” Carter asks. “The DC lawyers, I knew it,” Deadpool answers. The video ends with Deadpool, Kidpool, and Lynda Carter hopping in Santa’s sleigh.

In other Ryan Reynolds news, he’s adding another superhero to his resume alongside Deadpool. Reynolds and his production company Maximum Effort are teaming up with Paramount Animation for a Mighty Mouse animated movie. Free Guy‘s Matt Lieberman is reportedly writing the script for the big-screen Mighty Mouse, after collaborating on the Reynolds-fronted movie directed by Shawn Levy. Lieberman has also written for The Christmas Chronicles films, Scoob!, and The Addams Family.

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively will match all donations made before midnight on December 24th, aka Christmas Eve, up to $500,000.