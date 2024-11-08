Ryan Reynolds’ Reaction to Deadpool Showing Up in Avengers Movies Is Not What We Wanted to Hear

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has addressed the possibility of him appearing in an upcoming Avengers movie, and his response will likely be disappointing to fans. Speaking with Variety on the outlet’s Awards Circuit Podcast, the actor was asked about Wade Wilson returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, which are scheduled to hit theaters in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

“I’m not even being cagey,” Reynolds said. “We’ll see what happens there.”

Reynolds’ Deadpool officially joined the MCU in this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the third installment of the character’s solo film series. The movie was a well-received box office smash, grossing $1.3 billion worldwide, helping the MCU get back on track. After a lackluster 2023 that saw misfires in theaters (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and on the small screen (Secret Invasion), Deadpool and Wolverine was the hit Marvel sorely needed. As of this writing, it’s the second highest-grossing movie of 2024 (trailing only Pixar’s Inside Out 2), and the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

That kind of success illustrates there’d be a lot of interest in more Deadpool movies, but Marvel has been mum on the Merc with a Mouth’s cinematic future in the months since Deadpool & Wolverine released. The studio has a full slate of movies scheduled to premiere between 2025-2027, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. There are also several dates set aside for untitled MCU films in 2026, 2027, and 2028. As for Reynolds, he recently shared that he’ll be spending the next year writing a new, non-Marvel movie for him and Jackman to star in.

Part of the fun of the MCU is getting an opportunity to see the various characters play off each other. Some of the standout moments in previous Avengers films were when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were simply talking in a room. With that in mind, the appeal of having Deadpool join the party is clear. Seeing how Thor, Sam Wilson, and others react to the fast-talking mercenary would be highly entertaining. On the flip side, it could prove difficult to integrate Wade Wilson with the Avengers. A large part of the Deadpool franchise’s success stems from it gleefully embracing the R rating, delivering movies that are very violent and laced with profanity. If Deadpool were to become an Avenger, the filmmakers would have to water down those aspect to align with a PG-13 rating — which may not play well with audiences.

Another Deadpool staple that could be tricky to implement in an Avengers film is the character’s penchant for breaking the fourth wall. That works in the context of a zany comedy, but it may not be as effective in a more grounded drama dealing with world-ending stakes. Marvel movies feature their fair share of levity, but there’s a difference between Steve Rogers humorously introducing himself to Groot in the middle of a battle and Deadpool pointing out that the actor playing Doctor Doom looks a lot like the guy who played Iron Man. Still, finding a way to work the Merc with a Mouth into the proceedings would be a fun challenge for directors Joe and Anthony Russo. If it could be pulled off without becoming a distraction, audiences would love to see more of Wade.