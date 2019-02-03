Ryan Reynolds Roasts Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld With ‘Good Will Hunting’ Joke on Instagram

There’s no one who seems to enjoy razzing their friends more than Ryan Reynolds. The actor best known for playing Deadpool posted a hilarious comment on a photo from Rob Liefeld, the writer and artist best known for creating the iconic character.

Yesterday, Liefeld shared some throwbacks from a ’90s visit to Good Morning America, and they’re just as adorable as you’d expect.

“Going all the way into the vault, to @goodmorningamerica and Joan Lunden circa 1990-sumthin with the mother of all bad haircuts!! And PLAID FLANNEL!! Thx to @couchdoodles for giving this to Old Man Liefeld! #gma #deadpool #cable #xforce #robliefeld,” he wrote.

Well, Reynolds was quick to chime in with his thoughts on the ’90s style Liefeld was rocking.

“You were incredible in Good Will Hunting,” Reynolds joked.

Now that we’ve read the comment, we cannot unseen Liefeld’s resemblance to Matt Damon, especially with the added bonus of ’90s hair and a flannel shirt. Interestingly, Damon had a very subtle cameo in Deadpool 2, so it’s all connected.

The comment was also shared by @commentsbycelebs on Instagram, and fans were quick to chime in with their opinions about the Liefeld/Damon similarities.

“The resemblance is uncanny,” @sweet.emotion187 wrote.

“I was thinking the same thing!!,” @dadpoolmusselman added to the original post.

However, many commenters were quick to argue that Liefeld looks more like Ike Barinholtz, the actor best known for Suicide Squad, The Mindy Project, and Neighbors.

Liefeld has been an important staple in comics for many years, and recently garnered attention for his open letter to Hugh Jackman, pleading for the actor to reconsider a Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. While Jackman has said he’s hanging up his claws, Reynolds has been fighting for the crossover for quite some time which has led to a longstanding faux feud.

Liefeld’s post also includes a clip from the Good Morning America appearance which he did when he was only 26-years-old. This was only two years after he started his own company, Image Comics. The segment mentions how the company had become “one of the most successful in the industry.” This was right around the time of Deadpool’s first appearance, which happened in The New Mutants #98 in February of 1991.

You can expect to see Liefeld’s work come to life onscreen once again in the upcoming X-Force movie.

