Everything TV Fans Need to Know About SDCC 2018

One of the biggest events in pop culture, San Diego Comic-Con, is coming up later this week and for television fans, the world’s premiere comic book convention is a wonderland of panels, events, and experiences.

From The CW’s Arrowverse to Marvel’s television offerings to science fiction and even horror, Comic-Con has something for every television fan to enjoy. However, with all of those options it can get confusing and overwhelming really quickly. That’s why we’re here with this handy list of what you need to know to keep an eye out for this year at San Diego Comic-Con. While this is by no means an exhaustive list — we’re not kidding when we say there really is something for everyone at Comic-Con — it does cover most of the television shows that fall in the Marvel, DC, horror, and science fiction genres.

Ready to plan your San Diego Comic-Con television adventure? Scroll on down to learn what television fans should check out this year, as compiled from SDCC’s official programming schedule!

THURSDAY, JULY 19TH

Charmed Exclusive Screening and Panel

11:15am – 12:15pm

Ballroom 20

The iconic Charmed is back just in time to celebrate its 20th anniversary. This reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who, after the tragic loss of their mother, discover they are powerful witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done. Please join series stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, and Rupert Evans along with producers Jennie Snyder Urman, Jessica O’Toole, and Amy Rardin for an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode of the CW series followed by a panel discussion.

Doctor Who: BBC America’s Official Panel

11:45am – 12:45pm

Hall H

BBC America’s Doctor Who panel introduces the 13th Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch). Marking a new era for the legendary Time Lord, Whittaker will be joined on the panel by two of her co-stars, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, who play Ryan and Yasmin, as well as award-winning series showrunner Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) and executive producer Matt Strevens (An Adventure in Space and Time). With this year’s highly anticipated season packed full of action, adventure, humor, and emotion, this will be the cast’s first-ever panel appearance ahead of Doctor Who premiering this fall on BBC America.

SYFY’s Nightflyers

3:00pm – 3:50pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

From the mind of George R. R. Martin, this new SYFY series is a psychological thriller set in the year 2093 that follows a team of scientists aboard the most advanced ship ever built. Their mission takes them to the edge of space but also to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them out there-it’s already on their ship. Unlike anything you’ve seen before, Nightflyers combines horror and science fiction in a way that Martin himself has described as ” Psycho in space.” Executive producers Jeff Buhler, Gene Klein, and David Bartis and stars Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship), and Angus Sampson (Fargo) will give attendees an exclusive look into this exciting new series. Moderated by SYFY WIRE’s Karama Horne.

THURSDAY, JULY 19TH CONTINUED

Van Helsing: The World Is a Vampire

4:00pm – 4:50pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Now entering its action-packed third season, SYFY’s Van Helsing continues the story of Vanessa Van Helsing and her band of heroes as they fight to reclaim the world after vampires took over during “The Rising.” Stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Missy Peregrym, Aleks Paunovic, Rukiya Bernard, Vincent Gale, and Trezzo Mahoro, along with showrunner Neil LaBute and executive producers Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes, premiere exclusive footage from the upcoming third season and dish out tidbits from behind the scenes. Moderated by Bevin from Den of Geek.





Netflix: Marvel’s Iron Fist

6:00pm – 7:00pm

Ballroom 20

Be among the first to get the exclusive inside scoop on what’s in store for season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist, as Danny Rand and Colleen Wing set off on a new adventure as the protectors of lower NYC. Featuring executive producer and Marvel’s head of television Jeph Loeb and surprise panelists.





FRIDAY, JULY 20TH

Young Justice: Outsiders Special Video Presentation and Q&A

10:00am – 11:00am

Room 6DE

It’s time for a first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage superheroes of the DC universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, super-villains, and super-secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on metahuman trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy. Producers and members of the voice cast give you an inside look at what it means to be an outsider. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Young Justice: Outsiders is coming soon to the DC Universe digital streaming service.



AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead

11:15am – 12:15pm

Hall H

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, and Garret Dillahunt join executive producers and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero to discuss where the series left off in the midseason finale and what to look forward to when the show returns August 12. Panelists will also participate in a Q&A session and offer an official sneak preview of the second half of season 4.





AMC’s The Walking Dead

12:15pm – 1:15pm

Hall H

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan join executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang and executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero. The panelists will discuss the show’s exciting new chapter and share some hints of what’s to come with a sneak peek into season 9, debuting in October on AMC.







FRIDAY, JULY 20TH CONTINUED

Hulu’s World Premiere Screening of Castle Rock

12:45pm – 2:00pm

Ballroom 20

Escape the summer heat for a chilling world premiere screening of the first episode of J. J. Abrams and Stephen King’s psychological-horror series about the hometown of some of your favorite nightmares. You’ve read the books, you’ve seen the movies, you know the characters, but you’ve never heard the story of Castle Rock. Following the screening, the creators and executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason (Manhattan) and stars Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Bill Skarsgard (It), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), and Jane Levy (Suburgatory) will discuss the most tragic and disturbing town in America. Prepare to sleep with the lights on.





Star Trek: Discovery

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Hall H

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. Star Trek inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers, and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. Last fall, Star Trek: Discovery continued that tradition and followed the voyages of Starfleet aboard the U.S.S. Discovery. The cast and producers of this CBS All Access series look back on season 1 and find out where the crew is headed as it transports into its second season. Cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and Anson Mount alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Tig Notaro, who will appear as chief engineer Reno. Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery is now streaming on CBS All Access.





Marvel Television: Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

5:45pm – 6:45pm

Ballroom 20

San Diego will be getting a little taste of New Orleans! Meet series stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Ally Maki, and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski of the new hit summer series that redefined the superhero genre, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. Featuring a lively Q&A moderated by executive producer and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb, along with a look at exclusive, never-before-been-seen footage. And don’t forget to tune in to watch all-new episodes, Thursdays, 8/7c, on Freeform.





SATURDAY, JULY 21ST

Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A

11:00am – 11:45am

Ballroom 20

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, he must return as Black Lightning to save not only his family but also the soul of his community. Series stars and producers give an electrifying look at season 2! In addition to Williams, the supercharged series stars China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton, and James Remar. Based on the characters from DC, Black Lightning is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, and Sarah Schechter. Black Lightning returns this fall to The CW on Tuesdays (9/8c).



SYFY’s Krypton

12:00pm – 12:50pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

After a mind-blowing season 1 finale that saw Krypton’s history drastically rewritten, the future of Superman has never been in greater jeopardy. Cast members Cameron Cuffe, Ann Ogbomo, Wallis Day, and Shaun Sipos, as well as creator and showrunner Cameron Welsh and DC’s Dan Evans discuss the many surprises of the first season and give an inside look into what fans can expect in season 2. Moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook.





The Gifted

2:30pm – 3:15pm

Ballroom 20

From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, season 2 of The Gifted picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. Executive producers Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Skyler Samuels show an exclusive first look at the upcoming season. Returning Tuesdays this fall on FOX. See an extended season 2 sneak peek!





The Orville

4:00pm – 4:50pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, The Orville is back for season 2! Some of the crew members of the U.S.S. Orville, including Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Scott Grimes, along with executive producers David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga, and Jon Cassar, give an exclusive look at some of the new and exciting missions in the upcoming second season.





Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A

4:15pm – 5:00pm

Ballroom 20

There have been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his superhero identity, but in the season 6 finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face to face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything. Join the cast and producers to be among the first to learn more about what this means for Oliver and the rest of his team. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, Arrow will return to The CW this fall on Mondays at 9/8c.





SATURDAY, JULY 21ST CONTINUED

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A

5:00pm – 5:45pm

Ballroom 20

After defeating Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends were ready to ease off the gas. That was until Constantine arrived to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with “Fugitives,” magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. So when all hell breaks loose, who ya gonna call? That’s right, the Legends! Join the cast and creators of The CW’s zaniest superhero series at their annual Comic-Con panel for an in-person look at what makes this time-traveling crew tick. From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW this fall on Mondays at 8/7c.





The Purge: From Film to Television

5:15pm – 6:15pm

Room 6BCF

Cultural phenomenon The Purge comes to San Diego Comic-Con in a major way. Jason Blum (Get Out, Split), founder of Blumhouse Productions and producer of The Purge film franchise and the all-new series, and James DeMonaco, creator of the blockbuster film franchise, share an exclusive inside look at how they are expanding the universe into TV with USA Network this Fall. The First Purge star Lex Scott Davis (SuperFly) and the cast from the upcoming TV series, including Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High), Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), and Fiona Dourif (Curse of Chucky), will join director/executive producer Anthony Hemingway (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.), showrunner/executive producer Thomas Kelly and producer Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) with their own unique perspectives on the world of The Purge. The Purge television series picks up ten years after the events of The First Purge and will follow several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night. Moderated by Ryan Turek from Shock Waves Podcast.





The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A

5:45pm – 6:30pm

Ballroom 20

Matching wits with The Thinker, who by season’s end had harnessed the powers of all 12 bus metas he created, stretched Team Flash to its limits, but with the help of some new allies, Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) and company were able to put a stop to the Enlightenment and save Central City once again. However, with the arrival of Barry and Iris’s speedster daughter Nora, who appears from the future admitting to having made a “big mistake,” things are anything but status quo. Will parenthood be the challenge that finally slows the Flash down? For answers to this and all your other season 5 questions, please join the cast and creators of The CW’s highest-rated series at their annual Comic-Con panel. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, The Flash will return to The CW this fall on Tuesdays at 8/7c.





SYFY’s Deadly Class

6:00pm – 6:50pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Be the first to get a sneak peek of SYFY’s new series Deadly Class, based on the graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War), Deadly Class follows the story of Marcus, a teen living on the streets who is recruited into King’s Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Creator/writer/executive producer/co-showrunner Rick Remender, artist/Deadly Class comic co-creator Wes Craig, cast members Benjamin Wadsworth (Teen Wolf), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel), María Gabriela De Faría (Yo Soy Franky, Sitiados), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), and executive producers/co-showrunners Miles Orion Feldsott and Mick Betancourt will give attendees an exclusive preview of the first season. Moderated by Deadline’s Dominic Patten.





SUNDAY, JULY 22ND

Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A

10:30am – 11:30am

Hall H

The series’ stars and executive producers answer questions about the shocking events in last season’s intense finale and reveal what’s in store for the 14th season, when the show will reach the rare milestone of 300 episodes! Fans will also be treated to an exclusive video presentation featuring series highlights. Supernatural will return to The CW on Thursdays this fall in its 8/7c time period. The series is produced by Kripke Enterprises Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.





Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A

11:45am – 12:45pm

Hall H

Following yet another drama-filled season and shocking season 2 finale, don’t miss Riverdale when it returns to San Diego for its third appearance at Comic-Con-this time in Hall H! Catch up with Archie and the gang as they continue to dive into the secrets that loom and keep emerging from the shadows in a town that once seemed like a quiet, ordinary place. The circumstances surrounding Archie’s arrest kick off the drama of season 3 as the gang tries to #FreeArchie and Hiram Lodge continues to flesh out his plans to control not only Riverdale but the ever growing SoDale. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) in association with Warner Bros. Television, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. See a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series starsand producers. Riverdale’s season 3 returns Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.





Legion Discussion and Q&A

2:15pm – 3:15pm

Hall H

FX’s Legion, based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, is the story of David Haller, a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen. Along with a team of other extraordinarily gifted people, David learned to accept his true self and set out to defeat the Shadow King, who was on a path to attaining infinite and world-ending power. In season 2, a series of mind-bending twists and turns called into question who is the hero and who is the villain. Creator/executive producer/writer/director Noah Hawley, alongside fellow executive producers John Cameron and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb, and some cast members will participate in a conversation of what to look forward to in season 3.



