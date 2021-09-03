Shang-Chi Cut A Fight Scene The Director Loved

✖

Shang-Chi ad the Legend of the Ten Rings ended up cutting a fight scene that the director loved. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with Destin Daniel Cretton about the film in great detail. During that conversation, they talked about all the massive action sequences in the film. If you’ve seen the trailers, they already contain an idea of just how amazing these fight sequences can get. Shang-Chi’s fight on the bus is a moment from the movie that gets a bunch of screen time in those clips. But, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the larger film. It would not be hyperbole to say that Legend of the Ten Rings is actually one of the most impressive (if not the best!) Marvel movies when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. The punches fly, the characters use the environments to their advantage, and there seems to be a palpable sense of weight to every blow delivered. It must have really pained Cretton to have to leave one of these brawls on the cutting room floor.

“Yeah, there's one fight scene. All of our action sequences, I think, what I love about them is they each take place in very unique environments, and the setting is as much a character to the fight sequences as the opponents who are fighting in them,” the director explained. “There was one setting that we were not able to do in this movie, but I won't say what it is because I really hope that we get to do it again in another film.”

In some other comments to the press, Cretton also credited Brad Allen, the leader of their stunt team, for the wild creativity on display during the fights. "The stamp was not my stamp alone," Cretton explained. "This was the result of a really incredible team that we put together. Our stunt team was led by Brad Allan who came from the camp of the great Jackie Chan and was not only trained there to do great martial arts, but really trained to do storytelling and to do physical storytelling with setups and payoffs and physical gags and jokes and humor.”

“And he also put together an incredible team of choreographers from mainland China and Hong Kong, some of which brought this other really beautiful choreo[graphy] that you could describe some of these fights scenes as elegant and emotional... We have a fight scene where two people fall in love by the end of it... and these are all fight scenes that are described in ways that I never thought I could describe a fight scene, and I feel so proud to have them all and be a part of this movie,” he added

What’was your favorite fight in Shang-Chi? Let us know down in the comments!