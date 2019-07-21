Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Logo Revealed

Marvel has officially revealed the logo for its upcoming Shang-Chi movie. Earlier this evening, Marvel Studios announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will officially introduce Marvel’s Master of Kung Fu to a wide audience. As part of the reveal, Marvel Studios debuted the official movie for the logo, which shows Shang-Chi’s name in front of a stylized logo of ten rings. You can check out the logo below:

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/VXaqJ5uN6B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

As a bit of surprise to Marvel fans, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will continue a plotline that has its roots in the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new movie is set to bring back the Ten Rings, a terrorist organization that appeared in the first Iron Man movie. While it appeared that Iron Man 3 would introduce Ben Kingsley as the Mandarin, the leader of the Ten Rings organization and a classic Marvel villain, it ended up being a “fake out” as part of a wider plot designed to trick Tony Stark. In a subsequent Marvel One-Shot, All Hail the King, Ben Kingsley’s character was broken out of prison by a Ten Rings operative who warned him that the “real” Mandarin was upset by the misuse of his title. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce Tony Leung as the real Mandarin and the assumed leader of the Ten Rings organization.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Awkwafina. The new movie will be released on February 12, 2021.