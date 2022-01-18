Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Stars In Twitter Billboard Campaign

Twitter is blowing up one of Simu Liu’s tweets before he was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In their newest marketing stunt, the platform is using all kinds of posts from different actors, directors, sports stars and more to show how they accomplished their dreams. (By tweeting about them, of course!) But, it’s fun to remember Liu’s journey to this point. Just asking Marvel Studios about the role on Twitter, to being in one of 2021’s biggest movies. People in the replies are amused at all of these posts. However, the Marvel fans never miss a chance to celebrate the Shang-Chi star. Check out the post down below for yourself!

Last year on Instagram, director Destin Daniel Cretton talked about how much his journey with the actor has changed since they stepped on stage together at Comic Con in 2019.

“The two guys in this photo had no idea what was ahead of them the next two years— the challenges, the joys, the team we would grow to love, the story we would pour ourselves into… we didn’t know our production would be shut down for a pandemic that would shift the weight of the world, and we didn’t know we would start back up again stronger and more determined to finish this film for a new generation of kids like us,” Cretton remembered

“And tonight, as @shangchi is being experienced for the first time by many of you all over the globe, this photo suddenly means so much more to me. Because I see how much we’ve grown through all of this, as I believe many of you did too,” he added. “It’s been a crazy journey, and I am so grateful to have walked through it with this man by my side. So proud of you @simuliu. You are the superhero I wish I had when I was a kid.”

People are already wondering what’s in store for the next adventure with the Ten Rings master. The actor spoke to Complex about where the road goes from here.

“I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu,” Liu explained I’m curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings.”

He continued, ” Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that’s so powerful but also so dangerous. And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I’m just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don’t know anything, but I’m excited to dive into that process.”

Did you see Liu’s original tweet that fit right into this campaign? Let us know down in the comments!