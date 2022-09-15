She-Hulk's Latest Episode Seemingly Debunks a Major Daredevil Theory





She-Hulk might have just turned a popular Daredevil theory on its head with this week's episode. Near the end of the fifth installment of the Disney+ series, Matt Murdock's alter-ego made its first physical appearance in the show. However, it wasn't the beloved lawyer but his helmet for the Daredevil costume, in all of it's yellow glory. A lot of speculation about Charlie Cox's presence in She-Hulk has centered around that suit being repainted for the MCU. But, it seems like the cowl mask that Luke the tailor has in his possession is a custom order. Now, it could be just as easy as coloring the existing gear, but something else seems to be going on entirely. Daredevil probably needed a refresh and the fashion-minded businessman may have made some executive decisions. (Some fans are hoping for the yellow to stick around, others want to go back to blood red all over look, heck there are viewers hoping for an all black look with red accents!) Only time will tell, check it out down below.

Director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao both spoke to Phase Zero about Matt Murdock coming to their show. All of this is very intentional according to the creative team. "I don't know if I'm allowed to talk about it, but it's very conscious and it's very much planned," Coiro began when asked about how this Daredevil relates to the Netflix Defenderverse. "That's all I can say."

DAREDEVIL IS COMING HOME NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/yxbMkLadFa — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) September 15, 2022

Gao would add, "We were like, 'This is our version,' and it's true for any character. Like every character that we've used that existed in the MCU, it gets to be a little bit different on our show because you see them in very dramatic roles like these big high pressure, high stakes kind of situations but on our show because our show is more of a slice of life, they can kinda take a break from that."

"They get to take a little bit of a comedy vacation," Gao continued. "Of course, after our show, they get to go back to save the world, saving the universe, very serious, intense story but on our show, they get to just take a little break and when the universe is not at stake like, 'What's going on with you?' They get a chance to really explore like a different part of their character because not everyone can be at a 10 saving the world every minute of every day."

