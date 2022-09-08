Disney+: Everything Debuting on Disney+ Day

Disney+ Day is upon us! Every year, Disney+ celebrates its subscribers with an entire day of new releases and announcements, and this year's event continues the tradition. We don't know what kind of announcements Disney+ has in store, especially with D23 taking place this weekend. We do know, however, what movies, TV shows, and specials are being added to the streaming lineup for Disney+ Day, and there's a lot to look forward to. Thursday, September 8th is bringing the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Disney+. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in theaters this summer, is perhaps the biggest library addition hitting Disney+ this week. As far as originals go, Disney+ has a lot in store for the streaming service. The live-action remake of Pinocchio, from director Robert Zemeckis, is a feature film that will be headlining Disney+ Day. The streamer will also be adding the entire first season of Cars on the Road, a new series from Pixar Animation Studios. Check out the full list of Disney+ Day additions below!

Thor: Love and Thunder The biggest addition here is obviously Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest film from Marvel Studios. That said, Disney+ is also debuting the sing-along versions of both Frozen movies.

Pinocchio

"Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman."

Cars on the Road (All Episodes Streaming)

"Pixar Animation Studios' all-new original series Cars on the Road follow Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater's sister."

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder "Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder's fourth feature film."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - New Episode

"In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)-an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases-must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry."

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return "With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return showcases the making of Lucasfilm's original limited series for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen-and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique-the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters."

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (All Episodes Streaming) "The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series EPIC ADVENTURES WITH BERTIE GREGORY, from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals' lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges."

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars' chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, we'll see them countdown to their most unforgettable performance – highlighting everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps.

Growing Up (All Episodes Streaming) "Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, Growing Up is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or "hero," and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life."

Remembering "Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they're forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in Remembering, an original short film by Emmy Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The story follows a writer (played by Academy Award winner Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer's inner child, who takes its on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it---if we just remember. With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, Disney+ subscribers can interact with the story by scanning the TV at disney.com/Remembering to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room."

Tierra Incognita (All Episodes Streaming) "Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world."