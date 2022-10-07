She-Hulk Fans React to Leap-Frog

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law fans have been waiting weeks to see one Marvel Comics staple show up on the series... Leap-Frog! Okay, maybe they were more excited about Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but fans still got a pretty big kick out of Brandon Stanley's debut as Leap-Frog. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the penultimate episode, Leap-Frog hires Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as his lawyer in an attempt to sue Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) over a supposed faulty costume. Things take quite an unexpected turn, and Jen ends up having to team up with Daredevil to take Leap-Frog down. While most of the Internet is talking about Jen and Matt's epic chemistry, many are also loving Leap-Frog's presence in the episode.

"Daredevil was cool and all, but when we saw the Leap-Frog Lilypad Lair? I transcended," @vinwriteswords tweeted. "Leap-Frog is 100% the star of the episode in my opinion, and not to sound like supes but I really hope Leap-Frog returns to cross paths with Spider-Man just for the fun. Really digging the MCU version so far," @E1M1_SW wrote. "The MCU just gave us Leap-Frog... Meanwhile, the DCEU still can't figure out Superman (the most popular hero in comics)," @jordananimate observed.

"I'm gonna need Leap-Frog to team up with the villains from Abomination's retreat for an MCU 'Misfits' series," @MasterTainment suggested. "Everyone's talking about Matt, and for good reason, he was so great in this episode, but can we take a minute to appreciate how entertaining Leap-Frog was? I hope we see him again cause he was a fun character," @Tanner_Slavin added.

Before the episode dropped, Marvel released a hilarious video of Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, and Mark Ruffalo auditioning to play Leap-Frog that also featured a perfect little cameo from the world's most famous frog, Kermit. You can watch the video below:

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. In addition to Maslany and Gonzaga, the cast also includes Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jon Bass. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The season finale of She-Hulk drops on Disney+ on October 13th.