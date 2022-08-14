She-Hulk: New Teaser Hints at "Familiar Faces" But Reminds You Not To Forget "Whose Show This Actually Is"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally being released on Disney+ this week, and the show promises the return of some "familiar faces" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will feature Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. However, the main draw of the new series is the debut of Emmy-winning actor Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. A new promo for the show was released today, and Jennifer breaks the fourth wall to remind fans not to forget "whose show this actually is."

"See some familiar faces and meet some new ones when Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming Thursday on @DisneyPlus," Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can check out the video below:

She-Hulk is expected to include some unexpected cameos from across Marvel canon, which has led to a lot of theories from fans. One longstanding rumor teases the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. Recently, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro addressed the theory.

"Well, put that out there!" Coiro said of Marvel cameos in a recent interview with Tara Hitchcock. "Let's have Thor come visit She-Hulk! I think the person who I think most organically fits into the world is in the show. I actually think Jessica Jones would be a good addition."

"Every single existing MCU character who came into this show had to make the adjustment from being in things that are much more serious to being in something that is tonally more outrageous," Coiro added. "And they're all such wonderful actors and all so adept at adjusting, but it was definitely fun to watch that transition and fun to watch them go 'Oh, it's ok for me to do this?' The biggest question they all ask me is 'Am I going too far?' And I would say 'Absolutely not! Go further!"

In addition to Maslany and the returning stars, She-Hulk will also feature Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Are you hoping for any surprise appearances in She-Hulk? Tell us in the comments!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18th.