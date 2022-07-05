Two New She-Hulk Photos Released Feature Jennifer Walters and Titania

Two new She-Hulk photos have made their way onto the Internet. In these images, Jennifer Walters and Titania seem to be in a courtroom. It is unknown if these are from the same scene. But, the trailers for the series hint at some kind of action going down during a case. (Courtroom walls usually don't give away without a little bit of coaxing.) She-Hulk Daily captured the photos of the two women, and fans are hungry for as much as they can get in this regard. Empire Magazine also posted some images of Tatiana Maslany's character hopping out of that limousine in the trailer. While the CGI has been a constant source of conversation around the series, things have improved on that front and fans can expect even more footage before She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ next month. Check out the new images for yourself down below.

Jamil had some praise for the stunt team when the reveal from Disney+ day dropped. She tweeted some images for her followers back then too. "Shout out to my amazing stunt team. Who taught me everything and kept me safe," she said. "Stunt crews deserve so much more recognition in film and TV. GIVE THEM AWARDS AT MAIN CEREMONIES DAMMIT. We can't do anything, in action projects, without them."

📸 | New LQ still of Tatiana Maslany and Ginger Gonzaga on #SheHulk: Attorney at Law. pic.twitter.com/eCKZz8guA6 — She-Hulk Daily (@shehulkdaily) July 5, 2022

Maslany also talked to Empire Magazine today about how different the series is poised to be from the things that came before in the MCU. Yes, there will be action, but the courtroom drama and how Walters navigates the life of a lawyer will be front and center as well.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany told the publication. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

📸 | New LQ still of Jameela Jamil on #SheHulk: Attorney at Law. pic.twitter.com/ZqT6Uxyx4S — She-Hulk Daily (@shehulkdaily) July 5, 2022

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany explains. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk begins litigating on Disney+ on August 17th.

