She-Hulk Reportedly Adds Shapeshifter Character to Disney+ Series

A new casting report for She-Hulk could tease big plans for the Disney+ series and how it ties into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially projects like Captain Marvel 2andSecret Invasion. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, She-Hulk is currently looking to cast a recurring character to appear in two episodes of the series; with the codename A'Dood, she is described as a 20-30-year-old woman with shapeshifting abilities and a love of pop culture. She will apparently use those powers to manipulate her success.

As the report states, the role could be the comics character of Jazinda, a Skrull who begins as a rival to She-Hulk but eventually becomes her friend and confidant. This would go a long way in setting up the events of Captain Marvel 2 or even Secret Invasion, the Disney+ series that will see Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury reunite with Ben Mendelsohn's Talos.

Marvel fans are eager to see the new series which will see Tatiana Maslany debut as the titular She-Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as the Hulk. While she has since been confirmed to be cast as Jennifer Walters, she originally tried to deny the rumors that she was involved.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately,” Maslany told The Sudbury Star. “Yeah, I don’t know how these things get—I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea.”

Of course, everything changed when the official announcement was made and she posted on Instagram: "Beyond excited to be Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk for [Disney+ and Marvel Studios]!

Ruffalo also expressed some doubt about his appearance before it became official. Here's what he had to say during an interview with Variety last year:

"There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She–Hulk," said Ruffalo. "If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table."

Fans will get to see how it all comes together when She-Hulk premieres on Disney+. It does not yet have a release date, but production is set to begin on the Marvel series very soon.