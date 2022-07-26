New She-Hulk Photos Give Best Look Yet at Jennifer Walters and Titania

We're gradually getting closer to the series premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show is poised to bring some unique and buzzworthy new characters into the franchise, many of whom have incredibly specific and entertaining dynamics within the pages of Marvel Comics. That includes the rapport between Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who are often regarded to be rivals in the comics, and who will definitely be exchanging blows in live-action. A new series of stills from TotalFilm provide a new look at both Jennifer and Titania, from what appears to be their courtroom fight in the series.

Jamil even shared the photo of herself on Twitter, teasing that "TITANIA IS COMING TO F-CK UP YOUR DAY!"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It's really important to the character that she maintains her sense of self," Coiro told ComicBook.com of Jennifer. "Now, because she presents differently as She-Hulk, she definitely has to balance who she is, and the way you are perceived definitely affects the way you act, but she is herself, unlike hulk. So it's really about remaining true to herself throughout all these adventures... It is a long and winding journey of self acceptance and of realizing that, you know, with great power…"

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

