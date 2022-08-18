Mark Ruffalo Apologizes to Chris Evans After She-Hulk's NSFW Captain America Reveal

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now out into the world, and it seems like it's changing a lot of what we thought we knew about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to establishing the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the premiere episode included some unique nods to larger franchise lore — including a reference to Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans) that has essentially broken the Internet. Spoilers for the series premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode features a running gag surrounding Jen's theories about Steve, with her initially arguing that because of his busy, decades-spanning schedule protecting the country, he might have ended up dying a virgin. The episode's post-credits scene comes back to that possibility, with Jen drunkenly lamenting to Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) that Steve died a virgin, only for Bruce to reveal that Steve actually lost his virginity to a girl on the USO tour in the 1940s. The reveal, and Jen's priceless reaction to it, have taken the Marvel fandom by storm, with Evans himself even reacting to the news with a series of emojis. Ruffalo subsequently replied to Evans tweet with an apology, joking "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress."

Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 18, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

