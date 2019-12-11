Simu Liu Congratulates Shang-Chi Co-Star Awkwafina on Golden Globes Nomination

The Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this week, and the exciting list of nominees is vast. One person to earn their very first nomination was Awkwafina, the actor who rose to stardom last year after appearing in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. The year, the comedic actor took on a more serious role in Lulu Wang’s critically acclaimed dramedy, The Farewell. The part earned Awkwafina a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), and she’s going up against Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), and Emma Thompson (Late Night). On Monday, The LA Times wrote an article about Awkwafina, and it was shared by one of her future co-stars, Simu Liu. The two will be starring in Marvel’s upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

And you’re telling me I get to shoot a movie with her?!?!? Congrats @awkwafina on the Golden Globes nomination!!! https://t.co/KcoDkWg8gU — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 10, 2019

“And you’re telling me I get to shoot a movie with her?!?!? Congrats @awkwafina on the Golden Globes nomination!!!,” Liu wrote.

Currently, Awkwafina’s role in Shang-Chi is unconfirmed, but Liu will be playing the titular character. The movie will also feature Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as The Mandarin and will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984‘s David Callaham.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.