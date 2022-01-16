Saturday Night Live Blames Spider-Man: No Way Home For Omicron

Saturday Night Live returned from its holiday hiatus and the first sketch of the night might not sit well with Spider-Man fans. James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden quickly took the podium at 30 Rock to address fictional members of the media about rising COVID cases with the virus’ omicron variant. According to the fictional version of the president, the box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home is largely responsible for the rapid spreading of the latest COVID case. Throughout the entire cold open, Biden (Johnson) then made excuses that always circled back to No Way Home and its box office run, the best of the pandemic era.

To date, No Way Home has grossed $1.55 billion globally, and sat atop the box office charts for four straight weekends until being dethroned by Paramount’s latest Scream flick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the red carpet premiere for No Way Home, Sony boss Tom Rothman confirmed with ComicBook.com that the studio he oversees hopes to work with Marvel Studios once again, despite no new rights-sharing deal currently in place.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie,” Rothman explained to ComicBook.com at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. “So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage