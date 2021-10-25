Sony Producer Credits Marvel Studios for Nailing Two Things Previous Spider-Man Films Couldn’t Do

As of now, Sony and Marvel Studios seem to have a solid working relationship regarding the live-action film rights of Spider-Man and his wide cast of supporting characters. After all, there was once a time where former Sony boss Amy Pascal started to cry during a meeting with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Now, however, Pascal says everything is coming up roses.

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pascal applauds the filmmakers at the House of Ideas for doing two things Sony never did with their Spider-Man franchises: giving the character facial expressions through his superhero suit, and giving him a reason to have a tech-filled suit, thanks to someone else making it and not him having to fend for himself.

“The first idea was that [the eyes of his mask] move. That’s everything,” Pascal said in the book. “We have never been able to know Peter Parker inside the Spider-Man suit. It’s like Peter Parker disappears into a CG character, and then you don’t care. Knowing how a character is feeling is everything. the other thing is that Tony Stark’s made him a suit. We’ve always had to believe that Peter Parker invented this suit on a Singer sewing machine, and we just kind of went with it. Now we don’t have to do that anymore.”

Before the character debuted in Captain America: Civil War, the character’s initial scarlet and blue suit was crafted by Marvel visual development head Ryan Meinerding and costume designer Louise Frogley.

“The development was very, very laborious to try and come up with a surface for his suit,” Frogley added in the book. “If you weren’t careful, the tiny dots would strobe [on camera]. It took ages to get exactly the right height of the dots and the exact distance so it didn’t strobe.”

She continued, “I was very lucky because I had this incredible cutter/fitter called Robyn Gebhart who had made most of the previous Spider-Man suits. She was very patient with me. Because it’s so precise, the people who actually make these things, you’ll find that they have gone into the studio at 1 a.m. to work uninterrupted because they’ve just had an idea.”

