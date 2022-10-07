Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals New Art

✖

Fans have a new glimpse at the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures Animation brought footage from Across the Spider-Verse to The Annecy International Animation Film Festival and while it hasn't released the footage online, it did kick off a Twitter thread summarizing the "Sony Pictures Animation Presents: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'" panel by showing off artist Jesús Alonso Iglesias' exclusive Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lithograph given to attendees. The lithograph depicts Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) fighting Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), as seen in the first teaser for the upcoming film. You can see the lithograph below.

The panel confirmed some additional casting for the film. Jorma Taccone voices the Vulture and Shea Whigham voices Gwen Stacy's dad, George Stacy, a police officer. The panel also offered the first look at the villain The Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman.

Bonjour #AnnecyFestival! It's only Day 1 and our Spidey Sense is already tingling. Watch this thread for updates directly from “Sony Pictures Animation Presents: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’” starting shortly! 🕷🧵 pic.twitter.com/F55CZWufEf — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 13, 2022

Sony previously released a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The footage picked up right where Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse left off, with Gwen "Spider-Gwen" Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) visiting Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) in his bedroom. This visit leads to a new, cross-dimensional adventure involving Peter B. Parker (Jack Johnson), Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Spider-Woman (Issa Rae).

Speaking to ComicBook.com in 2018, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller talked about how they hoped Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse would be the beginning of something much bigger. "Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg," Lord said. "You could imagine all of these other things. So it's music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon."

"Right. We still have the horse," Miller added. "We've got to put the cart behind it. So we'll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches."

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Miller says the film features 240 characters from the Spider-Verse but focuses on Miles and Gwen.

"To clarify, amidst the universe-hopping there are 240 unique characters that had to be designed and modeled but they're mostly minor or background characters," Miller tweeted. The scale is grand, but the story is personal & centers on Miles and his family, along w/ Gwen and a handful of others."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.