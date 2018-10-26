Super Limited Edition Spider-Man and Iron Man Funko Hikari Are Available Now

It’s Hikari Friday, and Funko has two super limited edition pieces on tap today. The Hikari XS: Marvel – Spider-Man (Red & Blue) is available to pre-order here for $19.99 (limited to 1500 pieces) and the Hikari XS: Marvel – Iron Man (Blue & Silver) is available to pre-order here for $19.99 (limited to 500 pieces). Both of these 2-packs are slated to ship in November.

Needless to say, with quantities that low these Hikari will be gone in the blink of an eye. Jump on them while you can.

Speaking of limited editions, we are shocked and delighted to tell you that the exceedingly awesome DC Comics Constantine Funko Previews Exclusive Pop figure that’s earmarked for Free Comic Book Day on May 4th is available to pre-order directly from Warner Bros right here, right now for $14.95. Shipping is slated for April 30th.

Only 20,000 of these will be produced, and we have to assume that many of those will be at comic book shops around the country on Free Comic Book Day 2019. So, there’s no telling how many will be available online. If you would rather not take chances, reserve one immediately. The official description reads:

“He may look scruffy in his rumpled trench coat, with his unkempt hair and sour attitude, but John Constantine is one of the most accomplished magicians in the DC Universe, and in May Constantine joins Funko’s Pop! figure line with an exclusive figure for Free Comic Book Day! Standing 3 3/4″ tall with the urban, stylized design that has made Funko’s figures so popular among fans, the Pop! John Constantine Figure is essential for collectors who love the darker side of the DC Universe! Window box packaging.”

On a related note, the Previews Exclusive Batman Who Laughs Pop figure from the DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal is up for pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. A sell out is inevitable on this one, so don’t wait too long to snatch it up.

In the comics, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights – a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos.

The Batman Who Laughs is undeniably badass, which makes this Pop figure appealing to begin with, but the fact that it’s a Previews Exclusive makes it (and the Constantine figure) extra collectible. PX Pop figures are reserved for comic books stores and select specialty shops in limited quantities.

