Spider-Man Star Andrew Garfield And Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Together Goes Viral

The 2022 SAG Awards provided the perfect photo opportunity for fans to see Marvel actors Andrew Garfield and Jon Bernthal together. The Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Punisher stars were in attendance for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the Netflix sensation Squid Games had a huge night, winning in three of the four categories it was nominated in. Garfield was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role for Tick, Tick . . . Boom!, where he lost to Will Smith for his performance in King Richard. While he may not have won, Garfield still created a buzz when he posed with Jon Bernthal for a photo.

Garfield and Bernthal are seen side-by-side in the photo, both wearing big smiles on their faces. The Spider-Man star is wearing a black suit with a matching black shirt and tie, and The Punisher actor is dressed in a navy blue suit jacket with a white shirt and black tie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Garfield team up with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in a multiversal adventure. The appearances by Garfield and Maguire were a closely guarded secret by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, even with the leaking of set photos online. The Spider-Man performances were so well-received that it’s prompted fans to call for Garfield and Maguire to return for future appearances, including new installments of their Spider-Man franchises.

Conveniently, Garfield broke his silence on future Spider-Man plans during the SAG Awards. Though Garfield has said “never say never” to returning in a potential Amazing Spider-Man 3 — or somewhere else in the vast Spider-Verse — the 38-year-old actor says he’s not caught up in the tangled web of the Sony-Marvel multiverse.

“No plans, that’s the truth,” Garfield told Variety at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. “Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf.”

As for Bernthal, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s surprising addition of Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has fans demanding the rest of Netflix’s Marvel heroes be officially brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, Cox and Kingpin’s Wilson Fisk have made appearances, though there is still a possibility that Bernthal could put back on the Punisher’s iconic skull logo once again. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had addressed bringing more Netflix heroes into the MCU.

“I always say that whenever a character comes back into the Marvel sandbox, it becomes another tool in the storytelling ability of the MCU,” Feige told ScreenRant. “As I said before, the good news is, all will be revealed when people actually finally watch.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in movie theaters and will soon be available to own on digital, DVD, and 4K Blu-ray.

