Spider-Man's Best Animated Series Comes to Disney+ Next Month

There have been many animated shows about Spider-Man over the years, including Disney+'s upcoming series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Currently, you can watch an array of Spidey cartoons on the streaming site ranging from Spider-Man (1981) to Spider-Man (2017). However, one fan favorite show has only been available on Netflix but it was just announced that The Spectacular Spider-Man is finally coming to Disney+ next month.

The Spectacular Spider-Man ran for two seasons from 2008 to 2009, and while it only had 26 episodes, Marvel fans love this show. In fact, Spidey lovers started an online campaign to bring back the show last year. While there are no plans to revive The Spectacular Spider-Man, you can watch it on Disney+ starting October 19th. Josh Keaton, who voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man on the series, recently took to Twitter to celebrate the Disney+ announcement.

"Yoooo I wasn't responding to tweets about this because I didn't know if it was real, but this looks legit! Spectacular Spidey on D+! Binge that ish on October 19th. Let's gooooooo," Keaton wrote. You can check out his tweet below:

Yoooo I wasn't responding to tweets about this because I didn't know if it was real, but this looks legit! Spectacular Spidey on D+! Binge that ish on October 19th. Let's gooooooo https://t.co/NCWCGgCYw0 — 🇺🇸Josh Keaton🇵🇪 (@joshkeaton) September 16, 2022

Spidey will soon be returning to the world of animation in Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The show has been billed as taking place before Captain America: Civil War, following Peter Parker through New York City during his first year of high school as he encounters characters such as Doc Ock, Norman Osborn, Harry Osborn, Nico Minoru, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and more. When information about the show was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were confused about whether or not the show takes place in the main MCU timeline. However, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Marvel producer, Brad Winderbaum, who clarified that the show takes place in another timeline.

"Well, like we said, in the panel, it follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War," Winderbaum said of the animated Spider-Man series. "Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin. But because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."

The Spectacular Spider-Man is coming to Disney+ on October 19th. Spider-Man: Freshman Year is expected to debut in 2024.