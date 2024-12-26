Spider-Verse Star Has Major Tease for Third Movie (And We’re Worried)

Brian Tyree Henry, who voices Jefferson Davis in the Spider-Verse movies, has shared an update about the franchise’s third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While speaking with Variety to promote his new movie The Fire Inside, Henry was asked when audiences will finally have a chance to see the delayed Beyond the Spider-Verse. “In due time. We have to conclude it,” the actor said, alluding to the cliffhanger ending from 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

When Henry’s The Fire Inside co-star Ryan Destiny wondered if Henry’s busy schedule was the hold-up, Henry shed additional light on the situation and hinted at an emotionally charged story: “First of all, that’s loaded. And yes, the answer is yes. No, look, it takes time, but we got to make you wait a little bit. You know what I mean? But it’s coming. It’s coming. There’s not going to be a dry eye in the house. I’ll tell you that. Good luck. It’s not going to wrap up in a nice little bow what things do.”

Beyond the Spider-Verse was first announced back in 2021, when it was revealed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was going to get a pair of follow-ups. Since then, the threequel has had a bumpy road to the big screen. On the heels of a report detailing alleged poor working conditions on Across the Spider-Verse, Beyond the Spider-Verse was delayed from its initial 2024 premiere, and it does not have an official release date as of this writing. There has been no shortage of rumors purporting behind-the-scenes chaos, but producer Chris Miller has assured fans that “nothing has been scrapped” on the film.

While audiences await the new release date, the Spider-Verse creative team has continued working hard on Beyond the Spider-Verse. Back in August, Spider-Man India voice actor Karan Soni confirmed the movie was “deep in production” and that he would begin recording his lines “in a few months.” And just last week, it was revealed franchise veterans Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson will serve as co-directors on the trilogy finale.

In addition to being landmark works of animation, the Spider-Verse films are renowned for their heartfelt, poignant storytelling, allowing them to transcend the medium and become some of the best films (not just comic book adaptations) released over the past handful of years. Both Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse weren’t afraid to go for the emotional gut punch, making Henry’s tease about the narrative worrying. If Beyond the Spider-Verse isn’t going to wrap things up nicely in a bow, the implication is there will be a devastating twist or two in the movie. After learning Jefferson’s death is his “canon event” that can’t be avoided, it’s possible Miles might have to share a tearful goodbye with his father, or perhaps someone else close to him will die.

Hints of an ending that will leave audiences in tears only makes the wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse more unbearable for fans; Henry’s “in due time” comment regarding the release date doesn’t help much there. However — especially in the wake of the Across the Spider-Verse controversy — it’s for the best if the creative team takes their time and ensures the threequel is as strong as it can be. After the first two installments earned widespread acclaim and awards, it would be a shame if Beyond the Spider-Verse finished things on a sour note. Hopefully, whenever it comes out, the movie will have been worth the wait by delivering a moving story.