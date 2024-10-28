Will Spider-Man Noir’s Series Lead to a Live-Action Spider-Verse Crossover?

Spider-Noir is starting to make waves as Marvel fans and mainstream TV viewers alike take notice of Nicolas Cage on set filming the Spider-Man spinoff series. As the curiosity of Spider-Noir peaks, so do questions about how this live-action series – and the decision to cast Nic Cage in it – connects to Sony’s Spider-Verse animated film series. With Cage playing the animated version of Spider-Man Noir in that film series – and now in this live-action spinoff – there’s understandably one big question Marvel fans are asking:

Is Spider-Noir Setting Up A Live-Action Spider-Verse Crossover?

There’s been a lot of speculation about how Sony plans to wrap up the animated Spider-Verse Trilogy with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The animated films have centered around Mile Morales/Spider-Man (Shamiek Moore), a character that Marvel fans have wanted to see get a live-action adaptation. Given the multiverse story elements of the Spider-Verse films, a big theory has been that the trilogy will end with Miles and other select characters getting either merged with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (currently in its own Multiverse Saga storyline) or have their respective universes explored in more depth through live-action spinoffs like Spider-Noir. Every franchise universe needs some kind of culminating event, and once the Spider-Verse characters start getting live-action adaptations, it seems inevitable that we see the full scope of the animated films – the fantastical stories and spider-character ensembles – realized in live-action, as well.

What’s fun about Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is that a live-action Spider-Verse crossover doesn’t have to happen on the scale of a blockbuster movie – it could be a TV event that runs through whatever shows Sony (along with Amazon/MGM) gets off the ground. If Sony wants to go big, then TV-level characters like Spider-Man Noir could be brought up to the theatrical movie level to be featured alongside movie marquee characters like Spider-Man or Venom. There are several ways to make Spider-Man TV and movie content feel more in synch in terms of quality and relevance, and establish some new character IPs along the way.

First things first: however: Spider-Noir needs to be a successful TV series for this next era of Sony Spider-Man Universe to have legs. So far, the movies have burned through one trilogy (Venom) and several character launches (Miles Morales, Morbius, Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter) without actually converging into an actual shared universe – and without connecting back to any of the live-action Spider-Man films that have come before. In the sequel film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse it was established that the multiversal Spider-Society has eyes on the MCU, which could vastly expand the scope (and hype) of what it means to have a live-action Spider-Verse crossover. If three Spider-Men can swing Spider-Man: No Way Home to a billion-dollar box office, imagine what a Spider-Man MCU movie with live-action Spider-Verse characters (like Nic Cage’s Spider-Man Noir) would be able to achieve as an event film?

At the rate things are going, a live-action Spider-Verse film might actually be quicker and easier to complete than actually finishing the Spider-Verse animated trilogy. We wish that was a joke…

Spider-Noir is currently in production and is set to be released on MGM+ in 2025.