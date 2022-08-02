Spider-Man Day Relives 60 Years of the Web-Slinger's Iconic Costumes

Relive some of the many costumes worn by Peter Parker during his superhero career in a Spider-Man Day video. 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, and Marvel has big plans for how to celebrate with a "Beyond Amazing" campaign. One particular plan is the release of a video commemorating some of the many costumes Spider-Man has worn in his 60 years. Fans get to travel back to some of Spider-Man's most iconic eras, with artwork from the likes of the legendary Steve Ditko, John Romita, Mark Bagley, Erik Larsen, Todd McFarlane, and more.

"A spectacular look at 60 years of #SpiderMan suits before we send him off into the next era of adventures...Beyond Amazing! #SpiderManDay," the tweet from the official Spider-Man Twitter account reads. Covers from The Amazing Spider-Man are flashed across the screen, giving glances at different costumes Spidey has worn. We even see Peter Parker in the black symbiote suit he picked up in 1980s' Secret Wars.

A spectacular look at 60 years of #SpiderMan suits before we send him off into the next era of adventures...Beyond Amazing! #SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/qqPSGoaIz2 — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) August 1, 2022

The back half of the video moves to the modern era, with covers of Ultimate Spider-Man and the current volume of Amazing Spider-Man on display. The Iron Spider costume is also featured, which was Tom Holland's costume of choice in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man's newest costume comes during a time when Norman Osborn makes his return as an apparent ally. Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8 from Zeb Wells and John Romita, Jr. will see the original Green Goblin return, but this time Oscorp is supporting Spidey. That includes supplying him with a new suit and some accessories that seem taken out of the Goblin's supply closet, including a glider and glowing bombs.

"Very few characters have touched the lives of fans around the world the way that Spider-Man has over the past 60 years," said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products, over at Marvel.com. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with best-in-class brands on unique Spider-Man offerings that continue to expand Marvel's leadership in the lifestyle space."

Spider-Man's "Beyond Amazing" campaign runs through December and features offerings from global lifestyle brand Kith, "Beyond Amazing" variant cover program highlighting key moments from Spidey's history across comics and other media, "Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition" at San Diego Comic-Con, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales launching on PC for the first time.

Make sure to let us know which Spider-Man suit is your favorite in the comments!