Spider-Man: Far From Home Twitter Has Perfect Reaction to Reaching $1 Billion at Box Office

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reign at the box office is continuing, now that Spider-Man: Far From Home has officially grossed $1 billion at the global box office. Marvel fans and creatives are taking to social media today to celebrate the film’s success, including Far From Home‘s official Twitter account. On Thursday, the account responded to the box office news with a delightfully self-aware tweet, which jokes that the film “actually [secured] the bag”.

when you actually secure the bag https://t.co/J3xwwd2RGU — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) July 25, 2019

Far From Home sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) on a study-abroad trip for the summer, which is quickly complicated by his role as Spider-Man. In the process, the film has brought some long-awaited Spidey moments onto the big screen, and also given Holland the most appearances as a Spider-Man actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Holland told ComicBook.com of reprising his role in Far From Home. “Time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

At the moment, it’s unclear exactly what the future holds for the Spider-Man franchise, between that epic mid-credits scene and the fact that the film isn’t part of Marvel’s Phase 4. But when a third film in the trilogy does debut, it sounds like the wait will be worth it.

“I mean, I try to think about it one movie at a time,” director Jon Watts said of a third movie in an interview last month. “We’re definitely telling the story of this kid growing up, and we end the movie putting him in a very unique spot that we really haven’t seen Spider-Man in before in the films. So, I don’t know. For me, I’ll wait until the next one to start to figure out how we’re going to get to where I want it to end.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.