Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Says He’s Proud to be Mysterio in New Premiere Video

Spider-Man: Far From Home was finally released in theaters, which means the movie’s press tour has come to an end. Last week, Jake Gyllenhaal posted a compilation video of his last stop on the tour, and we thought for sure that’d be the end of his Spider-Man posts. However, the actor is back with more content, this time showing highlights from the movie’s premiere. In the video, Gyllenhaal says, “So proud to be a part of this whole world, to play Mysterio. Been so much fun.”

“What an amazing weekend! A joy to be a part of this incredible cast & crew. And a big thank you to all the fans!,” he wrote.

As you can see, the video shows Gyllenhaal interacting with fans and listing off all the important people involved with the film from the director to the producers and cast.

“Such a wonderful cast and such an incredible group of people, and it’s so much fun,” he adds.

Many people commented on the post, including Gyllenhaal’s co-stars:

“❤️❤️,” Marisa Tomei replied.

“Was a pleasure my man! ❤️,” Tony Revolori added.

Many fans commented, too:

“You killed it as Mysterio!,” @cristiandm.7 wrote.

“Jake, please never stop doing what you’re doing,” @iheartjakeyg added.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was recently re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.