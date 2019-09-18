Check Out How the Mysterio Costume Was Made in Exclusive Spider-Man: Far From Home Clip

The physical home media release of Spider-Man: Far From Home is but a few weeks away. In preparation for the web-slinger movie to hit shelves, Sony’s given us exclusive early access to one of the extras included with the physical release, a behind the scenes look at the creation of the iconic Mysterio costume seen in the film. As associate costume designer Michael Mooney reveals, the physical suit wasn’t initially meant to be worn; rather, it was created as a reference point for the various visual effects vendors.

“When we first started making this, we were told it wouldn’t be for the actor, but we were making it for a visual effects reference,” Mooney reveals in the clip, which you can see above. “It was doubtable anyone would actually be able to wear it. As it moved on, the next thing we knew, Jake [Gyllenhaal] was going to wear it on set.”

As mentioned throughout the clip from Mooney, Gyllenhaal, and director Jon Watts, the costuming department certainly had an uphill battle in trying to adapt the classic comics Mysterio outfit for use in a live-action feature. Far From Home scribe Erik Sommers mentioned earlier this summer he and co-writer Chris McKenna were fully dedicated to bringing the classic costume to life.

“Mysterio is just an iconic villain, and we discussed various villains, but we kept coming back to Mysterio,” explained Sommers. “He really seemed like the next logical choice, but the challenge was how to update the Mysterio from the source material, the comics, into someone that we would see in the MCU. So, it just came down to a lot of conversations with the creative team about how we would update Mysterio, how we would make someone who in the comics is a stuntman, special effects guy with strings on his shoes, into someone that we would see coming up against Spider-Man in an MCU movie.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally ahead of a home media release October 1st.

