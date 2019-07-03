How SPOILER Actually Survived Spider-Man: Far From Home

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home has swung into theaters to pick up the pieces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and set the entire franchise on a new path into the future. The movie certainly does that and then some, offering hints at what’s to come from start to finish. However, it’s Far From Home’s use of misdirection that says the most about the road ahead. Misdirection and the idea of nothing being as it seems are two key themes in Far From Home, and if you think closely enough about them, they may have set up a massive twist at the end of the film that changes the MCU going forward.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR Spoilers from Spider-Man: Far From Home! Continue reading at your own risk…

There are quite a few twists in Far From Home that pull the rug out from under the characters as well as the audience. Mysterio is actually a villain that literally uses illusion technology to trick everyone in the world. Nick Fury and Maria Hill are really Skrulls in disguise. Misdirection is key in this Spider-Man adventure, which is why there’s no way the big death at the end of the film is real.

During the big fight on the bridge in London, Mysterio is shot by one of his drones and seemingly killed. Peter goes as far as to ask Tony Stark’s all-knowing A.I. EDITH if his death is another mind trick, but she confirms that all illusions have been lifted. So the man in front of Tony is dead, and Mysterio is seemingly no more.

Except he isn’t. Quentin Beck faked his own death multiple times in Far From Home, and it stands to reason that he did the same here. How, you ask? Well, I believe he had a little bit of help from a character that was heavily theorized about heading into the movie.

One of the key background characters throughout Far From Home is an agent named Dimitri, who works alongside Fury and Mysterio, and is played by Numan Acar. He does the bidding of Fury early on in the film, helping “hijack” Peter’s summer vacation. However, he essentially goes missing in the third act, with absolutely no mention of his whereabouts. Well, what if he was actually right in front of us all along?

The big theory about Numan Acar’s character going into Far From Home was that he was playing the Marvel Comics character Dimitri Smerdyakov, aka Chameleon. As you can guess from his name, Chameleon can change his appearance to look like any other person on the planet. It was never confirmed that Acar was playing this specific Dimitri, but it would make sense given the character’s importance ni Spider-Man lore.

So let’s say the Dimitri in Far From Home is actually Chameleon. Let’s also think back to the line of dialogue from Mysterio where he mentions always having a contingency plan. What if Dimitri was his contingency plan? Dimitri was gone for most of the second half of the film, and that could be because he was acting as Mysterio’s body double. When EDITH told Peter that there were no illusions, and the man in front of him was dead, that was true. That man was just Dimitri, not Quentin.

That would make a lot of sense for Mysterio’s character, as he always seemed to be a step ahead of everyone else. It also means that he had a hand in altering the tape of his death, helping trick the world into thinking Spider-Man is a villain. Unfortunately, if this theory is true, Chameleon is already a thing of the past in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of this theory? Is Mysterio still alive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.