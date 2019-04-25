Spider-Man: Far From Home Reveals New Detailed Look at Mysterio Costume

Once the events of Avengers: Endgame come to a close, the attention of Peter Parker, and Spider-Man fans around the world, will turn to web-slinger’s next standalone outing. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters in July, and is poised to be the final chapter in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also introduces the ever popular villain Mysterio, played by an even more popular actor, Jake Gyllenhaal.

There has been no limit to the hype surrounding Gyllenhaal’s casting as the longtime Spider-Man foe, especially after he was revealed in the film’s first trailer. Thankfully we only have to wait a couple more months to see his full performance. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are also helping with the wait by releasing just a little tease of what to expect from Mysterio in the form of a new photo, showing off his classic suit.

The new image of Spider-Man and Mysterio was unveiled by EW on Thursday afternoon, and it teases and unlikely partnership. Check it out:

Things aren’t totally as they seem with this movie, and the pending release of Endgame adds even more mystery to the situation. How does Peter Parker return from the Snap? Why is he working with Mysterio? These questions will eventually be answered, but for now there is one thing we know for sure: Gyllenhaal’s suit looks fantastic.

There was some doubt amongst fans as to how the MCU would find the right balance of realism and comic accuracy with the Mysterio suit, but studio seems to have figured it out.

Along with the reveal of the new photo, EW shared a quote from director Jon Watts explaining the interesting relationship between Peter and Mysterio, also known as magician Quentin Beck.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” Watts said.

What do you think of Mysterio’s suit? Are you excited for Far From Home? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

