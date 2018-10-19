‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Tom Holland to Appear in New Spider-Man Suit on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

If the new updates for Spider-Man: Far From Home have gotten you giddy, you’ll probably want to tune in to tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The show’s social media account recently shared a photo from their week of shows in Brooklyn, in which Kimmel and his cohost Guillermo Rodriguez can be seen standing alongside Far From Home star Tom Holland. The photo clearly shows Holland wearing Spider-Man’s new red and black suit, which was leaked through a series of set photos earlier this month.

There’s no telling exactly how much of an appearance Holland will be making on Kimmel, seeing as he is not listed among the show’s official guests for this week. Considering the fact that Far From Home just wrapped filming days ago, it’s safe to assume the appearance probably won’t contain any first-look footage. But either way, the notion that Holland will be putting the suit into action on the show will surely make some Spider-Man fans happy.

Far From Home will see Peter taking a globetrotting class trip at some point in time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will somehow make the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man cross paths with Mysterio and possibly other villains. To an extent, the film is expected to serve as a palette cleanser for MCU fans after whatever comes their way with Avengers 4.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Of course, there is a bit of a mystery in how exactly Far From Home‘s promotional campaign will come about, considering the fact that Peter is very clearly dead after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Stephen McFeely posited in an interview earlier this year. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.