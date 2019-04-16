New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Doctor Pepper Cans Have Spoilers Right on the Label

It looks like spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home are starting to creep out. This time, it’s nothing major, but some promotional items for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment seem to be revealing some small details. In this case, it is Dr. Pepper’s fault!

New cans for Dr. Pepper which have teamed up with Spider-Man: Far From Home for seem to reveal which cities will see specific Spider-Man suits newly designed for the movie. Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to be a globetrotting adventure for Peter Parker, set all across Europe, with the new cans seeming to indicate what we will see in each of those locations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the Spider-Man: Far From Home and Dr. Pepper cans with suits labeled to specific cities we will see in the movie below!

The synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home was revealed alongside the first trailer and poster for the film. The synopsis reads, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s been described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 5th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.