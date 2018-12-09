Marvel

Marvel Fans Upset ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Wasn’t Released Online

Marvel fans were left feeling upset Saturday after Sony Pictures failed to release the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer online.

The first footage was reported to arrive Saturday at Brazil’s CCXP, on the heels of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel second trailer debut Monday and the first Avengers: Endgame trailer Friday.

Saturday brought an unconfirmed report the Far From Home trailer will release online Tuesday, Dec. 18 — days after Sony Pictures’ animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters Thursday, Dec. 13.

Sony ultimately debuted the trailer exclusively for CCXP attendees, offering official first looks at Peter Parker-slash-Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on an overseas field trip with classmates Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Michelle (Zendaya), where he’s approached by Avengers mastermind Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

The trailer also premiered a look at a suited-up, showboating Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and — spoiler — revealed a new romance between Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and Peter’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

“We debuted the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer just for you guys exclusively, because sometimes we just want to show our support, and you guys have been so amazing to us ever since I got this job,” Holland said during Sony’s Spider-Man presentation Saturday at CCXP.

“And I guess we just wanted to come and say thank you really, and that was our way for Marvel and Sony to say ‘thank you.’ And I hope you enjoyed it. We loved it. It’s amazing to see something you worked so hard on become a reality, and then share it with the people who really want to see it. So again, thank you for having us, CCXP has been amazing.”

Added Gyllenhaal, “And you know, for us, Brazil is far from home, so it only fits. Show it to a group of people that we respect and admire in a country that we love far from home.”

But at-home fans were left feeling left out, taking to Twitter to share their disappointment — and memes — over the no-show trailer.

When Sony offers its first Far From Home trailer online, the studio is expected to debut two trailers for both the domestic and international markets.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019.

