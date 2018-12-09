Marvel Fans Upset ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Wasn’t Released Online

Marvel fans were left feeling upset Saturday after Sony Pictures failed to release the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer online.

The first footage was reported to arrive Saturday at Brazil’s CCXP, on the heels of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel second trailer debut Monday and the first Avengers: Endgame trailer Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Saturday brought an unconfirmed report the Far From Home trailer will release online Tuesday, Dec. 18 — days after Sony Pictures’ animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters Thursday, Dec. 13.

Sony ultimately debuted the trailer exclusively for CCXP attendees, offering official first looks at Peter Parker-slash-Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on an overseas field trip with classmates Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Michelle (Zendaya), where he’s approached by Avengers mastermind Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

The trailer also premiered a look at a suited-up, showboating Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and — spoiler — revealed a new romance between Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and Peter’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

“We debuted the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer just for you guys exclusively, because sometimes we just want to show our support, and you guys have been so amazing to us ever since I got this job,” Holland said during Sony’s Spider-Man presentation Saturday at CCXP.

“And I guess we just wanted to come and say thank you really, and that was our way for Marvel and Sony to say ‘thank you.’ And I hope you enjoyed it. We loved it. It’s amazing to see something you worked so hard on become a reality, and then share it with the people who really want to see it. So again, thank you for having us, CCXP has been amazing.”

Added Gyllenhaal, “And you know, for us, Brazil is far from home, so it only fits. Show it to a group of people that we respect and admire in a country that we love far from home.”

But at-home fans were left feeling left out, taking to Twitter to share their disappointment — and memes — over the no-show trailer.

When Sony offers its first Far From Home trailer online, the studio is expected to debut two trailers for both the domestic and international markets.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019.

Getting Our Hopes Up

Give me a Spider-Man trailer pic.twitter.com/6wiTo1evWN — sose (@zevdokimov) December 8, 2018

When the Spider-Man Far From Home trailer was suppose to drop only to be delayed: pic.twitter.com/OqSFabJe98 — Nico Dinicola (@ndinicola4) December 8, 2018

Hanging Around

“Spider-man: Far From Home trailer reportedly delayed till Dec 18” pic.twitter.com/5VbSK9MB6F — Church of Tannehill (@DMolphins) December 8, 2018

Cries in Tobey Maguire

This Spider-Man trailer delay is killing me ???? — Eric Ayala???? (@EAalldayyy) December 8, 2018

Speaking of.. when can I see the Spider-Man Far from Home trailer??? @TomHolland1996 @MarvelStudios — Auliandina Suryanda? (@bradyna1996) December 8, 2018

Spent the whole day being excited for the Spiderman trailer only for it to be delayed pic.twitter.com/q0GfiLZZFi — Rebecca (@Becca_JL99) December 8, 2018

We Want Footage of Spider-Man

WHERE IS THE SPIDER-MAN FAR FROM HOME TRAILER @ MARVEL — kaitie (@KaitlanFaucher) December 8, 2018

@Marvel release the spider-man: far from home trailer you cowards — not emily (@EmilyPoelstra) December 8, 2018

Dammit, Hydra

Please may somebody leak the Spider-Man far from home trailer thanks x — Jay (@jaygatz840) December 8, 2018

SOMEONE LEAK THE MF SPIDER-MAN TRAILER YOU FUCKING COWARDS — natalie (@saltyemo) December 8, 2018

Disappointed

Spider-Man trailer delayed most likely to next weekend! pic.twitter.com/FmublwZkxI — Brian Silva (@b_silva22) December 8, 2018

@SonyPictures Let me say that you all are doing a great job with Spider-Man ??, but this backing out of not showing the trailer is not cool at all! In the future, please don’t do this again! ?? https://t.co/8NLZWoWcXP — Alfonzo (@myst575) December 8, 2018

Bamboozled

Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Release Delayed. only Brazil got to see it for now. pic.twitter.com/mcMazqy7gT — mma21plus™ (@mma21plus) December 8, 2018

They released the Spider-Man trailer in a different country, but delayed it here ? ? — Jared A. Rogers (@_TheJR) December 8, 2018

Man WTF why spiderman far from home trailer delayed we want to see that shit don’t do this to us! — Juan Rodriguez (@life0fJuan) December 8, 2018