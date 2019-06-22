Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Zendaya Reveals She Was Teased as a Kid for Having an Abnormally Large Head

At this point, we’re only days away from the release of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. While other outlets might have spent the recent press junket interviews with Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland digging for interesting MCU nuggets, ComicBook.com went the extra mile to find out what sort of embarrassing things their families may have done to them growing up, and Zendaya’s admission is particularly amusing.

After Holland notes that his father used to do things like drop the kids off at school in Holland’s mother’s pajamas, Zendaya thinks for a moment before coming back with… her “abnormally large head.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My older siblings have always made fun of my abnormally large head,” Zendaya reveals around three minutes into ComicBook.com’s interview at the press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which you can watch above. “It’s not anymore, I’ve grown into it […] I do have a large head, it just is what it is. If you talk to anybody — my mom will always tell the story about how like when I was a baby, she took me and they measured my head, and they were like, ‘Haha, that can’t be right,’ and measured it again.”

This wasn’t the only surprising admission to come out of Far From Home promotion, however. Holland revealed that he’d spoiled the death of Iron Man to his co-stars nearly two years before Avengers: Endgame premiered. Co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon revealed how they were able to stop themselves from turning over such a huge revelation to others.

“It’s part of our job to keep secrets,” Zendaya said with a laugh.

“No people I know would care hard enough to get it out of me,” added Batalon. “So it’s not that hard to keep a secret.”

They weren’t the only people who knew in advance, either, as Mysterio actor and MCU newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he knew about the big Iron Man death over a year before Avengers: Endgame came out.

“I found out before,” Gyllenhaal said. “I mean, I read the script before and I knew and obviously I knew when [Spider-Man: Far From Home director] Jon [Watts] and I first met, you know, the explanation of how everything evolved and what was gonna happen in this. He had to give me the back story of what was going on there. So I’ve known for… I’ve known for about a year and a half.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to release in theaters on July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters as well.