‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Zendaya Helping Fan With Cancer Get in Touch With Tom Holland

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya is doing what she can to help a fan with cancer get in touch with Tom Holland.

A Twitter user named Madison Stadem tweeted about her best friend, Kaylynn. Kaylynn is a Marvel fan to the point that her high school senior photos were Marvel-themed.

Stadem says that last summer, Kaylynn met Tom Holland. The Spider-Man actor is Kaylynn’s favorite Marvel star. Since then, Kaylynn received a stage 3 brain cancer diagnosis and will undergo surgery later this month. Stadem reached out on Twitter to see if Holland could contact and encourage Kaylynn.

“Recently my best friend Kaylynn was diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer,” Stadem’s tweet reads. “Last summer she met her favorite celebrity Tom Holland and it would mean the world for her to get a letter or video from him before she goes in for surgery on March 20th.”

Holland’s Spider-Man co-star Zendaya saw the tweet on Sunday morning and says she’s putting in the call herself.

Those following the story will have to wait to see if and how Holland responds.

Zendaya debuted as Michelle in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The end of the film confirmed that she is the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Mary Jane Watson. Mary Jane is a major love interest for Peter Parker in the Marvel Universe, which may be explored more in the sequel.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nick Fury recruits Spider-Man to battle supernatural threats across Europe.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

The synopsis was revealed alongside the first trailer and poster for the film.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson return as Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

