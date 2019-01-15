‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel: New Details Hint At Femme Fatale Character’s Identitity

Man. Spider-Man.

An updated description for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel’s femme fatale hints at a “Bond-girl type” character, as reported by That Hashtag Show.

The character, who is still yet to be revealed, will be a “Bond-girl type international agent,” with the studio seeking a European actress in her 20s to play the role.

That Hashtag Show broke the news in January, describing the femme fatale as “a mysterious European young lady that will likely lead [Spider-Man] into danger.”

Speculation pointed to Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. the Black Cat, an anti-hero and sometimes criminal once among Spider-Man’s lovers in the Marvel comics.

Other likely candidates include Silver Sable, real name Silver Sablinova, a mercenary hailing from the fictional Eastern European country Symkaria, and Jessica Drew, who was once also an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is better known as Spider-Woman.

Drew, who grew up in the (also fictional) European country of Transia, acted as an agent of Hydra before linking up with Marvel’s global super spy force.

The secret agent-slash-super-heroine could be the likely candidate as Silver Sable will star in her own ‘Sony Marvel Universe’ film, believed not to be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony Pictures, who has a deal in place with Disney-owned Marvel Studios allowing them to integrate Spider-Man into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, are moving forward with planned Silver Sable and Black Cat team-up movie Silver & Black.

As reported by THR, Sony tapped Captain Marvel and Chaos Walking screenwriters Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer to tackle the female superhero movie in February, with director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Secret Life of Bees, Cloak & Dagger) set to polish the draft before turning it into the studio.

The spinoff was expected to get its start in March.

Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man sequel is rumored to see the introduction of Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker’s first true love from the classic comic books, who is said to be re-imagined as a foreign exchange student. The revelation came by way of audition videos depicting Gwen as a high school-aged teenager hailing from the small European country of Luxembourg.

The untitled Spider-Man sequel is expected to take the webhead back to Berlin, Germany, and will undergo additional shooting in New York, Atlanta, and the United Kingdom.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will return in Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27, and Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019, before Spider-Man 2 swings into theaters July 5, 2019.

