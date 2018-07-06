‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Confirms Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir

It looks like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s most delightful casting rumor yet has become a reality.

Collider has now confirmed that Nicolas Cage has been cast as Spider-Man Noir in the upcoming Sony Pictures Animation venture. For the uninitiated, Spider-Man Noir is a darker, slightly-steampunk version of Peter Parker, whose origins took place around the Great Depression.

This is just the latest comic book adaptation that Cage has had some sort of role in, after starring as Ghost Rider in two Sony films, and most recently voicing Superman in Teen Titans Go! to the Movies.

Into the Spider-Verse is set to follow a young Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he navigates his role as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — and quickly realizes he isn’t the only one. As the film’s trailers have shown, Miles will be visited by an older incarnation of Peter Parker (probably played by Jake Johnson) as well as Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld).

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” the film’s screenwriter, Phil Lord, said during Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture,” producer Chris Miller added. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“I’ve seen some stuff,” Johnson revealed in a recent interview. “It looks so good. That feeling in that movie, regardless of if I’m in it, is it’s going to be fucking awesome. And everything I’ve seen on it, and if I’ve seen pages on it… I, as a fan of stuff, am really interested what they’re all doing with it. And I’m really excited to see how it all comes together. Because I’ve done a bunch of animated jobs, and they all do feel different. And this one, as a fan, as somebody who’s just gonna go see it, there’s something about it that feels special. “

Are you excited to see Nic Cage lend his talents to Into the Spider-Verse? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.