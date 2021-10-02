Five Spider-Man Movies Now Streaming in One Place

Five Spider-Man movies are now streaming in one place and fans were overjoyed with the news. However, you have to be in the United Kingdom to take advantage. Netflix in the UK and Ireland now has Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man, both of Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man movies, and both of Tom Holland’s Spidey flicks as well. So, all three live-action cinematic versions of the character are in one place. One day, this will probably be the case for Disney+, but viewers in the United States are painfully aware of how this dance to see all of them goes across the pond. Luckily, it sounds like there might be a chance to see Tobey Maguire, Garfield, and Holland all together later this year. But, for now, the fans in the UK get to savor this victory. Netflix just made this weekend’s viewing easy over there.

All three Spider-Men in one place? Imagine that.



Spider-Man (2002)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), all streaming now on @NetflixUK. pic.twitter.com/Zck5mszl3i — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 1, 2021

Raimi recently told Collider that he didn’t believe he would be getting another chance to direct a superhero movie. But, the director will be helping guide Doctor Strange through the Multiverse of Madness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I didn’t know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of Spider-Man 3. The Internet was getting revved up and people disliked that movie and they sure let me know about it. So, it was difficult to take back on,” Raimi said. “But then, I found out that there was an opening on Doctor Strange 2. My agent called me and said, ‘They’re looking for a director at Marvel for this movie and your name came up. Would you be interested?’ And I thought, ‘I wonder if I could still do it.’ They’re really demanding, those types of pictures. And I felt, ‘Well, that’s reason enough.’”

In a previous conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had a lot of praise for the Raimi Spider-Man movies.

“Everything we do at Marvel Studios is from the point of view of the audience, and how do we make the audience feel one way, or how do we evoke an emotion out of an audience? I really feel like I learned that from watching Sam on the Spider-Man movies,” Feige explained. “I was just very lucky to be there working for the former head of Marvel Studios, Avi Arad, and just watching. Watching Avi, watching Laura Ziskin, the producer of that, watching Amy Pascal, who ran the studio at the time, and particularly Sam Raimi put those movies together.”

Will you be watching any Spidey movies this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!