Sony Starts to Push Spider-Man: No Way Home for Best Picture at Academy Awards

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the king of the Pandemic Era box office, and soon enough Sony will be pushing the feature for a slew of Academy Awards. As some Spidey fans have noticed, Sony has started running “For Your Consideration” ads directed to members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Those ads include verbiage suggesting Sony is, in fact, including No Way Home in its push for a Best Picture Oscar.

So far, two different ads have been discovered featuring Tom Holland’s eponymous web-slinger, and both make mention of a Best Picture nod. See the ads for yourself below.

Holland previously suggested his portrayal of Peter Parker was Oscar-worthy.

“I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye,” Holland said in a stop with THR. “But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it’s great.”

“I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal,” the actor added elsewhere. “We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

