Spider-Man: No Way Home Tops Friday Box Office





Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version took home the top spot at the box office on Friday. So, it's time to party like its 2021. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios decided to give fans 11 minutes of additional content surrounding the multiversal crossover. A tidy $1.75 million at the box office isn't too shabby for a movie that most theater-goers have seen before. (That staggering initial run saw the Spidey adventure topple numerous box office records.) While recent months have been all about Top Gun: Maverick's wild ride up the ladder, Marvel has a dedicated fanbase of millions wondering what those extra sections of the film could bring. So far, the reviews of the additional content are promising. That could be enough to win the weekend 38 weeks after the movie first swung into theaters. Keeping Tom Cruise out of that top spot has been hard this summer. A lot of these studios just didn't have massive movies to flood the cinemas in the middle of 2022.

Seeing all three Spider-Men on the poster is a wild scene considering how close the secrets were kept around this movie. Jamie Foxx recently told CinemaBlend that he almost ruined the surprise for real on-set. Marvel had to stop him from going on Instagram to celebrate having Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire there with Tom Holland.

"I almost blew it. As soon as I got on set and there was all three Spider-Mans, I was like this, 'Ah, we up in here baby about to go live,'" Foxx explained. "And somebody just dove on me like I was a fire. But I think they did a great job in doing that, bringing some mystique because I think that was needed to get people back in the theater."

He continued, "I think that same muscle that's flexed in Spider-Man gets flexed here where you see these incredible stunts, you see this incredible comedy, and you see an incredible cast."

The More Fun Stuff Version has a brand-new description for the re-release: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

Are you seeing Spider-Man again this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!